Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.79 Million

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post sales of $658.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $668.22 million. Endo International reported sales of $634.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

