Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.29 Million

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report $405.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.90 million and the highest is $413.30 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR opened at $177.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.09. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $179.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.