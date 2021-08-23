Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Truist increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $98.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

