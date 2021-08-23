Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $517.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to post sales of $517.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $504.70 million and the highest is $530.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $391.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. Genesco has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $926.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Genesco by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Genesco by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.