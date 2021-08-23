Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $802.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce $802.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $826.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $763.30 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $668.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 116,516.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,218,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 76.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $136.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $143.30. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

