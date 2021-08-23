Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.36 Million

Brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post sales of $79.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $314.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.10 million to $324.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $328.50 million, with estimates ranging from $328.40 million to $328.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

NHI opened at $58.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 21.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

