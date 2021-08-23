Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $3.55. 84,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,991. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.64. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

