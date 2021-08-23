Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Nielsen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.59. 7,412,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,257. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.