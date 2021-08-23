Zacks: Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in State Street by 497.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.