Zacks: Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in State Street by 497.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

