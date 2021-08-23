Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock remained flat at $$2.46 on Monday. 1,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

