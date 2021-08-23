Zacks: Analysts Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce $6.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.43 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.17 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.75 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Shares of LLY opened at $270.91 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

