Zacks: Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.00 Million

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report sales of $164.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.54 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $149.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $647.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.01 million to $648.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $697.49 million, with estimates ranging from $693.45 million to $700.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $158.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.73.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.