Zacks: Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report sales of $164.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.54 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $149.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $647.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.01 million to $648.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $697.49 million, with estimates ranging from $693.45 million to $700.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $158.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.73.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

