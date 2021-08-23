Zacks: Analysts Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 107.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 208,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 108,396 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 219,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,299,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX opened at $42.59 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

