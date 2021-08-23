Zacks: Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $10.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $11.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,177,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLK opened at $81.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

