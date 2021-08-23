Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce sales of $6.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.76 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $25.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $114.05 on Monday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

