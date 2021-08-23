Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Brokerages forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $20,887,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 481,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 416,948 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,735,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 325.6% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 480,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 367,491 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

