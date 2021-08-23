Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.21 Million

Brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce $345.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.90 million and the highest is $359.60 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $350.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

CFR stock opened at $114.06 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 77,681 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $7,936,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

