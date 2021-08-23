Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.60.

Microchip Technology shares are set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

