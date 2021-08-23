Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.49). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,969 shares of company stock worth $697,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 142,367 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $18,947,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 22.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. 1,398,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

