Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the highest is $3.73 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 110.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after buying an additional 432,389 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $94.63 on Monday. Ball has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

