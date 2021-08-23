Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will report sales of $219.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.92 million and the lowest is $219.00 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $913.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $911.44 million to $915.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $935.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $935.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

BLKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

BLKB opened at $66.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,651.25 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $859,904 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Blackbaud by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.