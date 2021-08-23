Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce sales of $11.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.46 billion and the highest is $11.60 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $10.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.95 billion to $46.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.85 billion to $49.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

