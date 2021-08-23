Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.12 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $26.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.80 billion to $27.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $29.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $124.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $139.95.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

