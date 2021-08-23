Zacks: Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce $29.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.89 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $29.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $121.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $124.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $125.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $154.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $462.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.