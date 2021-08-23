Zacks: Brokerages Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $496.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce sales of $496.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.43 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $472.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA opened at $122.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.32. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -144.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

