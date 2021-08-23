Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Premier Financial posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,364,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 660.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

PFC opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

