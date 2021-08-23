Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%.

RRR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

RRR opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 61,076 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

