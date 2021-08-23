Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will report $861.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $764.70 million and the highest is $910.00 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $758.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $147.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $91.82 and a twelve month high of $159.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

