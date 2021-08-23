Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.60). Xencor posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 240.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $31.74 on Monday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.