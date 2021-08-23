Zap Achieves Market Cap of $12.13 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Zap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $148,769.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00058028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.98 or 0.00832586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00104054 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

