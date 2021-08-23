Zcoin Achieves Market Cap of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,097.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.47 or 0.06730490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.57 or 0.01365810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.00374970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00136994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.84 or 0.00639217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00340139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.00343346 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

