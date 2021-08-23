ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) One Day Volume Tops $106,472.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $63,133.26 and approximately $106,472.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005848 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000132 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000798 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

