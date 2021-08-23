Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.92 Million

Brokerages expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce sales of $334.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $334.15 million. Zendesk reported sales of $261.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $6,129,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,998,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,972 shares of company stock valued at $23,509,101. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $209,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $3,175,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 29.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $119.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.