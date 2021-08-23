ZENZO Price Tops $0.0559 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $216.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00058139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00092733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.26 or 0.00302015 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00051622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010879 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

