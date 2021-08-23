Zero (ZER) Trading Up 32.8% This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $19,675.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00333474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00144762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00156660 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 196.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,388,437 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

