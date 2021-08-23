Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $2.52 million and $122,093.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.09 or 0.00828089 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,805,669 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

