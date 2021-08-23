Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $122,093.00

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001817 BTC on major exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $122,093.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.09 or 0.00828089 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002075 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

ZUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,805,669 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.