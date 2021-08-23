Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Reaches $251,005.41

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $251,005.41 and $11,265.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00051259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00831177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

