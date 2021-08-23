ZeuxCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $285,099.08 and $16.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00824790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

