Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.20. 966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 382,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

