Zilla (ZLA) Price Hits $0.0053

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Zilla has a market cap of $320,995.01 and approximately $887.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00050501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00823196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00102528 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

