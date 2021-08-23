ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,671.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $34,671.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00133886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00161374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,628.40 or 0.99893269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.03 or 0.01016544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.89 or 0.06720607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,131,919 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

