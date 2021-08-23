ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $176.05 million and $19.36 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00129445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00161914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,617.58 or 1.00346937 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.11 or 0.01011424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.06 or 0.06876305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

