Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,553,000 after buying an additional 786,269 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.06. 83,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

