Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZM opened at $336.86 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 116.16, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

