Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $180.45 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $196.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.33.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,499. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

