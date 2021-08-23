Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 20,469 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,428,364 shares of company stock worth $224,513,662 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

