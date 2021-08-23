Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 22,674 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

