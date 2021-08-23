Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 8,816 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,816 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after purchasing an additional 370,735 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $309.33 on Monday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $135.28 and a one year high of $328.35. The company has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

