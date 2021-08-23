Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,288 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $39.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 150,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $4,783,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,175,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,439 shares of company stock worth $20,121,050 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

